Davidson leads Northern Arizona against No. 5 Arizona after 21-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-1) at Arizona Wildcats (2-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -34.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits No. 5 Arizona after Zack Davidson scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 87-55 victory against the Justice Lions.

Arizona finished 13-3 at home a season ago while going 24-13 overall. The Wildcats averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 13.4 second-chance points and 29.6 bench points last season.

Northern Arizona went 9-11 in Big Sky action and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Lumberjacks averaged 75.9 points per game last season, 35.5 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

