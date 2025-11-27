Davidson hosts N.C. A&T after Walker’s 24-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-1) at Davidson Wildcats (5-1) Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-1) at Davidson Wildcats (5-1)

Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits Davidson after Lewis Walker scored 24 points in N.C. A&T’s 79-73 victory against the Morgan State Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Davidson scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

N.C. A&T went 2-15 on the road and 7-25 overall last season. The Aggies averaged 69.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

