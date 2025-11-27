Davidson hosts N.C. A&T after Walker’s 24-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-1) at Davidson Wildcats (5-1)
Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits Davidson after Lewis Walker scored 24 points in N.C. A&T’s 79-73 victory against the Morgan State Bears.
The Wildcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Davidson scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.
N.C. A&T went 2-15 on the road and 7-25 overall last season. The Aggies averaged 69.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.2 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.