Davidson and Jones lead No. 18 USC to 85-44 rout of Tennessee Tech

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jazzy Davidson had 20 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, Londynn Jones added 20 points and No. 18 Southern California’s defense produced 15 blocked shots in a 85-44 rout of Tennessee Tech on Tuesday night.

The Trojans bounced back from a tough road loss against then-No. 24 Notre Dame 61-59 last week.

Davidson got the Trojans (4-2) off to a fast start. The highly touted freshman had 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and nine rebounds in the first half and USC led 43-19 at the break. The Trojans held the Golden Eagles to 6-of-34 shooting in the half, including just two baskets in the second quarter when their other six points came on free throws.

USC outscored Tech 19-2 to end of the first quarter and start of the second.

Jones, who transferred from UCLA’s Final Four team, shot 7 of 9, hitting four 3-pointers while in foul trouble. Her last one extended USC’s lead to 80-38, its largest of the game.

The Trojans had 10 of their 15 blocks in the first half. Laura Williams had four, Yakiya Milton had three and Davidson two.

Chloe Larry and Cam Mathews scored 12 points to lead the Eagles (4-2).

NO. 22 WASHINGTON 66, SOUTHERN 40

SEATTLE (AP) — Avery Howell scored 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting, Brynn McGaughy added 14 points and Washington beat Southern.

Devin Coppinger hit a 3-pointer to cap a 16-2 run that gave Washington (6-0) a 16-4 lead with 2:07 left in the first quarter and the Jaguars trailed by double figures the rest of the way. The Huskies scored 13 consecutive points — the last nine by McGaughy — in the third quarter to push the lead to 53-29 with two minutes to go until the fourth.

Demya Porter led Southern (1-5) with 16 points and Jaylia Reed added eight.

The Jaguars shot just 26% (15 of 58) overall and hit just 1 of 12 (8%) from behind the arc.

The Huskies have limited four of their six opponents this season to 43 points or fewer.

