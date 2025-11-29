D’Augustino puts up 25 in IU Indianapolis’ 85-80 victory against Morehead State

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyler D’Augustino scored 25 points as IU Indianapolis beat Morehead State 85-80 on Saturday. D’Augustino went 11…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyler D’Augustino scored 25 points as IU Indianapolis beat Morehead State 85-80 on Saturday.

D’Augustino went 11 of 15 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Jaguars (3-6). Micah Davis scored 24 points and added six assists and five steals. Kameron Tinsley shot 4 for 13 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Eagles (3-5) were led by Jon Carroll, who posted 19 points and 11 rebounds. George Marshall added 16 points for Morehead State and Davion Cunningham finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

