Dartmouth Big Green to play the Boston University Terriers Friday

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:42 AM

Dartmouth Big Green at Boston University Terriers

Boston; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Dartmouth.

Boston University went 13-19 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Terriers shot 41.8% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Dartmouth went 5-8 on the road and 8-19 overall a season ago. The Big Green averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

