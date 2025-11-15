Dartmouth and Appalachian State to meet for out-of-conference matchup

Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) at Dartmouth Big Green (0-2) Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) at Dartmouth Big Green (0-2)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State travels to Dartmouth for a non-conference matchup.

Dartmouth went 14-14 overall a season ago while going 9-4 at home. The Big Green averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 13.8 on free throws and 30.3 from 3-point range.

Appalachian State went 17-14 overall a season ago while going 5-8 on the road. The Mountaineers allowed opponents to score 63.5 points per game and shot 39.1% from the field last season.

