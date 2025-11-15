Daniels puts up 22 as Cal Baptist defeats Western Illinois 69-59

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 22 points helped Cal Baptist defeat Western Illinois 69-59 on Friday. Daniels shot…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 22 points helped Cal Baptist defeat Western Illinois 69-59 on Friday.

Daniels shot 6 for 16 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Lancers (3-0). Martel Williams added 15 points while going 6 of 18 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) while he also had 12 rebounds. Devon Malcolm went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Leathernecks (0-4) were led in scoring by Antwaun Massey, who finished with 29 points and three steals. Isaiah Griffin added 10 points for Western Illinois. Lucas Lorenzen also had nine points and six rebounds.

