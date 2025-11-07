Daniels leads Cal Baptist against UC Irvine after 23-point performance

Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) at UC Irvine Anteaters (1-0) Irvine, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -7.5;…

Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) at UC Irvine Anteaters (1-0)

Irvine, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits UC Irvine after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 23 points in Cal Baptist’s 87-75 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

UC Irvine finished 32-7 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Anteaters averaged 6.5 steals, 3.4 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

Cal Baptist finished 4-8 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Lancers shot 42.7% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

