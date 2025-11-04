Daniels’ 18 help Alabama A&M defeat Blue Mountain 80-60

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Peyton Daniels had 18 points in Alabama A&M’s 80-60 victory against NAIA-member Blue Mountain (MS) on…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Peyton Daniels had 18 points in Alabama A&M’s 80-60 victory against NAIA-member Blue Mountain (MS) on Monday in a season-opening contest for Alabama A&M.

Daniels also contributed six rebounds for the Bulldogs. James Graham scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Koron Davis had eight points and went 3 of 7 from the field.

Gavin Shannon led the way for the Toppers with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jamarion Harvey added 12 points for Blue Mountain. Esrael Yant also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

