Dancier’s 31 lead Coastal Carolina past North Dakota 75-58

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — AJ Dancier scored 31 points as Coastal Carolina beat North Dakota 75-58 on Saturday.

Dancier had seven rebounds and five assists for the Chanticleers (4-2). Rasheed Jones scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Nadjrick Peat shot 3 of 4 from the field to finish with seven points.

The Fightin’ Hawks (2-5) were led in scoring by Greyson Uelmen, who finished with 13 points. North Dakota also got 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals from Eli King. Anthony Smith III also put up eight points and two steals.

