Dancier leads Coastal Carolina against Illinois State

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-2) at Illinois State Redbirds (3-2)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on Illinois State after AJ Dancier scored 31 points in Coastal Carolina’s 75-58 victory against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Redbirds are 2-0 on their home court. Illinois State is fourth in the MVC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Lieb averaging 4.2.

The Chanticleers are 1-2 on the road. Coastal Carolina is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 81.7 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

Illinois State scores 77.2 points, 13.5 more per game than the 63.7 Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Illinois State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty’Reek Coleman is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Rasheed Jones averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Joshua Beadle is averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals.

