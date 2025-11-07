Damarco Minor, Brandin Cummings propel Pittsburgh past Longwood 78-60

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Damarco Minor totaled 23 points, Brandin Cummings scored 19 and Pittsburgh beat Longwood 78-60 on Friday night.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Damarco Minor totaled 23 points, Brandin Cummings scored 19 and Pittsburgh beat Longwood 78-60 on Friday night.

Minor sank 5 of 8 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and 9 of 10 free throws for Pittsburgh (2-0). He added six rebounds. Cummings shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc and 0 for 2 from inside it, making 4 of 5 foul shots.

Roman Siulepa had a team-high 10 points to lead the Panthers to a 33-28 advantage at halftime before finishing with 12.

Johan Nziemi led Longwood (1-1) with 16 points. Jacob Hutchinson scored 13 with six assists and Alphonso Billups III scored 11.

Neither team had a two-possession lead until Damarco Minor sank a 3-pointer to put the Panthers up 17-11 with 9:13 remaining. The Mastodons pulled even three times, the last at 23-23 when Billups scored on a layup at 3:11. Brandon Cummings answered with two free throws and a 3-pointer and Pitt stayed in front at the half.

Johan Nziemi scored on a layup and a tip-in to cap a 9-3 run to begin the second half and the Lancers grabbed a 37-36 lead. Minor and Cummings followed with two straight 3-pointers and the Panthers never trailed over the final 17 minutes.

