Dak’s 18 points leads Colorado over UC Davis 95-79

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Bangot Dak erupted for 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting as Colorado overpowered UC Davis 95–79 on Sunday.

The Aggies (4-2) tied the game 54–54 with 13:27 left, briefly threatening to flip the game; Colorado (5-0) answered instantly when Dak hammered home a dunk, Felix Kossaras scored inside and Barrington Hargress finished at the rim on a three-possession surge that rebuilt the lead and signaled the game’s final turn.

Kossaras added 17 points, including a pair of 3s, during the second-half pullaway. Sebastian Rancik delivered 15 points and seven boards while Hargress orchestrated the offense with 13 points and nine assists. Colorado shot 60% (34 of 57) from the field and 60% (nine of 15) from downtown.

UC Davis had its moments as Marcus Wilson (21 points), Niko Rocak (19 points, 6-of-7 shooting) and Nils Cooper (14 and nine rebounds) kept the Aggies afloat early.

