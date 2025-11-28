Daeshun Ruffin scores 18 and Jackson State beats Louisiana 51-45 for first victory of season

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin had 18 points and Jackson State beat Louisiana 51-45 on Friday night for its…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin had 18 points and Jackson State beat Louisiana 51-45 on Friday night for its first victory of the season.

Ruffin shot 8 for 17, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (1-6). Jayme Mitchell scored 13 points while going 5 of 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds and three steals. Dorian McMillian shot 5 for 12 and scored 11.

Dariyus Woodson had 13 points and six rebounds to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-7), who have lost six in a row. Jaxon Olvera added 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

