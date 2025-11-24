Cuthrell scores 23 as Elon takes down Appalachian State 88-53

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chandler Cuthrell’s 23 points helped Elon defeat Appalachian State 88-53 on Monday. Cuthrell also added 11…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chandler Cuthrell’s 23 points helped Elon defeat Appalachian State 88-53 on Monday.

Cuthrell also added 11 rebounds for the Phoenix (4-2). Randall Pettus II scored 19 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Bryson Cokley had 18 points and shot 7 for 13, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Mountaineers (4-3) were led in scoring by Jalen Tot, who finished with 14 points.

Elon took the lead for good with 18:20 left in the first half. The score was 44-23 at halftime, with Pettus racking up 11 points. Elon extended its lead to 59-30 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Cuthrell scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

