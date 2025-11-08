Cuthrell leads Elon against UNC Greensboro after 21-point showing

Elon Phoenix (1-0) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-1) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5;…

Elon Phoenix (1-0) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-1)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits UNC Greensboro after Chandler Cuthrell scored 21 points in Elon’s 99-51 win over the Belmont Abbey Crusaders.

UNC Greensboro went 20-12 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 65.4 points per game and shoot 40.0% from the field last season.

Elon finished 8-10 in CAA play and 6-9 on the road last season. The Phoenix averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 14.0 second-chance points and 17.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

