Cuthrell leads Elon against Mercer after 23-point performance

Mercer Bears (4-2) at Elon Phoenix (4-2)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Mercer after Chandler Cuthrell scored 23 points in Elon’s 88-53 victory against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Phoenix have gone 2-0 at home. Elon has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 1-2 on the road. Mercer leads the SoCon scoring 82.2 points per game while shooting 44.7%.

Elon averages 89.2 points, 10.9 more per game than the 78.3 Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Elon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randall Pettus II averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Cuthrell is shooting 54.2% and averaging 22.7 points.

Baraka Okojie is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bears. Quinton Perkins II is averaging 13.5 points and 2.2 rebounds.

