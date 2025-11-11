Curtis scores 22 in North Dakota’s 128-58 victory over Mayville State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Micah Curtis’ 22 points helped North Dakota defeat Mayville State 128-58 on Tuesday. Curtis had…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Micah Curtis’ 22 points helped North Dakota defeat Mayville State 128-58 on Tuesday.

Curtis had six rebounds and five blocks for the Fighting Hawks (1-3). Marley Curtis added 19 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, along with eight rebounds and five steals. Garrett Anderson shot 7 for 14, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 19 points.

Nick Michaelson finished with eight points for the Comets. Isaiah Smith added eight points for Mayville State. Malik Siggers also put up eight points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.