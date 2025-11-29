Curry and Army secure 81-78 OT win over Manhattan

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jaxson Bell sank a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left in regulation and Ryan Curry scored…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jaxson Bell sank a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left in regulation and Ryan Curry scored seven of his 26 points in overtime as Army knocked off Manhattan 81-78 on Saturday.

Curry had eight rebounds and seven assists for the Black Knights (3-6). Bell shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 19 points. Jorn Everson went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Fraser Roxburgh finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaspers (3-5). Manhattan also got 18 points from Devin Dinkins and Jaden Winston.

Curry scored 12 points in the first half for Army, who led 33-30 at the break. Bell led Army with nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.