Cunningham scores 23, Morehead State defeats Louisiana-Monroe 83-80 at ETSU MTE

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Davion Cunningham had 23 points in Morehead State’s 83-80 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday at the ETSU MTE.

Cunningham had six rebounds for the Eagles (3-4). Chase Dawson scored 17 points and added five assists. Jon Carroll shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

MJ Russell led the way for the Warhawks (1-5) with 24 points. UL Monroe also got 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists from Lavell Brodnex. Krystian Lewis finished with 14 points.

