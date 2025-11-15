Cunningham leads Old Dominion against William & Mary after 23-point outing

Old Dominion Monarchs (2-1) at William & Mary Tribe (1-2) Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion…

Old Dominion Monarchs (2-1) at William & Mary Tribe (1-2)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on William & Mary after Simone Cunningham scored 23 points in Old Dominion’s 73-66 win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

William & Mary went 5-6 at home a season ago while going 16-19 overall. The Tribe averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 1.4 bench points last season.

Old Dominion finished 18-16 overall a season ago while going 6-8 on the road. The Monarchs allowed opponents to score 65.6 points per game and shot 39.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.