CSU Northridge visits Northern Iowa after O’Garro’s 20-point outing

CSU Northridge Matadors at Northern Iowa Panthers

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits Northern Iowa after Josh O’Garro scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 99-58 win against the Nobel University.

Northern Iowa went 20-13 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers shot 48.7% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

CSU Northridge finished 22-11 overall with a 10-7 record on the road last season. The Matadors averaged 80.3 points per game last season, 16.0 on free throws and 19.8 from 3-point range.

