CSU Northridge Matadors to host Troy Trojans Sunday

Troy Trojans (3-1) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-2) Northridge, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts Troy.…

CSU Northridge went 10-3 at home a season ago while going 22-11 overall. The Matadors shot 46.8% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

Troy finished 9-6 on the road and 23-11 overall last season. The Trojans averaged 73.4 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 29.7% from deep last season.

