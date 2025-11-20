CSU Fullerton to visit Sacramento State Friday

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-3) at Sacramento State Hornets (4-1) Sacramento, California; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays…

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-3) at Sacramento State Hornets (4-1)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays CSU Fullerton.

The Hornets have gone 2-0 in home games. Sacramento State is third in the Big Sky in rebounding with 36.8 rebounds. Fatoumata Jaiteh leads the Hornets with 6.0 boards.

CSU Fullerton went 7-23 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Titans allowed opponents to score 63.7 points per game and shot 40.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

