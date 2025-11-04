Live Radio
CSU Fullerton Titans open season at home against the Pepperdine Waves

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 4:44 AM

Pepperdine Waves at CSU Fullerton Titans

Fullerton, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts Pepperdine in the season opener.

CSU Fullerton finished 7-23 overall last season while going 4-10 at home. The Titans shot 37.2% from the field and 27.8% from 3-point range last season.

Pepperdine went 3-18 in WCC play and 3-13 on the road a season ago. The Waves averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 6.8 second-chance points and 0.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

