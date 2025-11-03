CSU Fullerton hosts Pepperdine for season opener

Pepperdine Waves at CSU Fullerton Titans Fullerton, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton starts the season at…

Pepperdine Waves at CSU Fullerton Titans

Fullerton, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton starts the season at home against Pepperdine.

CSU Fullerton went 7-23 overall a season ago while going 4-10 at home. The Titans averaged 58.4 points per game last season, 12.3 on free throws and 11.4 from deep.

Pepperdine finished 3-18 in WCC games and 3-13 on the road last season. The Waves averaged 56.3 points per game while shooting 37.6% from the field and 30.2% from deep last season.

