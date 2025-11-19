Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » CSU Bakersfield visits Omaha…

CSU Bakersfield visits Omaha following Estupinan’s 26-point showing

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:52 AM

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-4) at Omaha Mavericks (1-4)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on CSU Bakersfield after Sarai Estupinan scored 26 points in Omaha’s 77-69 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Mavericks have gone 1-0 at home. Omaha is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

CSU Bakersfield finished 2-28 overall a season ago while going 1-15 on the road. The Roadrunners averaged 9.0 points off of turnovers, 6.4 second-chance points and bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up