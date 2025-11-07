CSU Bakersfield takes on Fresno State in non-conference matchup

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-1) Bakersfield, California; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes…

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-1)

Bakersfield, California; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on Fresno State in non-conference play.

CSU Bakersfield finished 2-28 overall with a 1-13 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Roadrunners gave up 67.3 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

Fresno State went 19-15 overall with a 6-6 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs gave up 64.6 points per game while committing 15.1 fouls last season.

