CSU Bakersfield takes on Fresno State in non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:43 AM

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-1)

Bakersfield, California; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on Fresno State in non-conference play.

CSU Bakersfield finished 2-28 overall with a 1-13 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Roadrunners gave up 67.3 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

Fresno State went 19-15 overall with a 6-6 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs gave up 64.6 points per game while committing 15.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

