CSU Bakersfield hosts Utah Valley to begin season

Utah Valley Wolverines at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners Bakersfield, California; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield begins the season…

Utah Valley Wolverines at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

Bakersfield, California; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield begins the season at home against Utah Valley.

CSU Bakersfield went 1-13 at home last season while going 2-28 overall. The Roadrunners averaged 49.9 points per game while shooting 34.8% from the field and 27.0% from behind the arc last season.

Utah Valley went 10-8 in WAC play and 7-7 on the road a season ago. The Wolverines averaged 65.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.