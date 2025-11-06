CSU Bakersfield defeats Whittier 83-61

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — CJ Hardy had 17 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 83-61 win against Whittier on Thursday. Hardy shot…

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — CJ Hardy had 17 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 83-61 win against Whittier on Thursday.

Hardy shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Roadrunners (1-1). Ron Jessamy scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds. Dailin Smith shot 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Poets were led in scoring by Jonathan Duley, who finished with 13 points. Tochi Onyeador added 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.