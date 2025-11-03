CSU Bakersfield begins season at home against Utah Valley

Utah Valley Wolverines at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners Bakersfield, California; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts Utah Valley…

Utah Valley Wolverines at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

Bakersfield, California; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts Utah Valley in the season opener.

CSU Bakersfield finished 1-13 at home last season while going 2-28 overall. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 67.3 points per game and shoot 38.6% from the field last season.

Utah Valley went 7-7 on the road and 19-13 overall last season. The Wolverines averaged 65.8 points per game last season, 30.9 in the paint, 20.3 off of turnovers and 10.4 on fast breaks.

