Cruz Davis scores 18 to lead Hofstra past Pennsylvania 77-60 at Cathedral Classic

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 18 points to help Hofstra defeat Pennsylvania 77-60 on Sunday at the Cathedral Classic.

Davis added five assists for the Pride (5-3). German Plotnikov added 12 points and three blocks. Preston Edmead totaled 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

The Quakers (5-3) were led in scoring by Ethan Roberts, who finished with 16 points. Michael Zanoni added 11 points and TJ Power scored 10.

Davis scored 10 points in the first half and Hofstra went into the break trailing 33-31. Hofstra used a 13-2 second-half run to break a 36-36 tie and take the lead at with 14:19 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Plotnikov scored 10 second-half points.

