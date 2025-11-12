Crooks sets program record with 43 points to power No. 16 Iowa State women past Valparaiso 97-50

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks set a program record with 43 points in just 20 minutes for No. 16…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks set a program record with 43 points in just 20 minutes for No. 16 Iowa State in a 97-50 rout over Valparaiso on Wednesday in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Crooks set the program’s single-game record on a free throw with 8:42 remaining in the fourth quarter, passing Tonya Burns’ mark of 42 against Nebraska on Jan. 18, 1984. Crooks scored the first six points of the fourth for a 73-42 lead before being subbed out.

Crooks, who also added seven rebounds and a block, extended her streak of scoring in double figures to 71 straight games on 18-of-23 shooting. It’s the longest active streak in NCAA women’s basketball and the longest in Cyclones history.

Crooks poured in 22 points in the first half, leading a 33-10 run and giving the Cyclones (3-0) a 43-22 lead at the break.

Addy Brown was the second-leading scorer for the Cyclones with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, with seven rebounds and four assists. Brown also went over 1,000 career points. Jada Williams notched her first career double-double with 11 points and a career-high 10 assists, along with three steals.

Milana Nenadic was the lone double-digit scorer for the Beacons (0-3), tallying 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting with six rebounds and a couple of steals.

The Cyclones offense was 53.4% from the field (39 for 73), while holding the Beacons to 29% (18 for 62). It marks four consecutive games with 85 points or more to begin the season, and an average of 44.5 points per game allowed.

Up next

Valparaiso: The Crusaders will host Milwaukee on Sunday.

Iowa State: The Cyclones face Norfolk State at home on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.