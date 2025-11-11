Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Crooks leads No. 16…

Crooks leads No. 16 Iowa State against Valparaiso after 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 4:45 AM

Valparaiso Beacons (0-2) at Iowa State Cyclones (3-0)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Iowa State plays Valparaiso after Audi Crooks scored 21 points in Iowa State’s 99-34 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

Iowa State went 23-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cyclones averaged 76.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

Valparaiso went 12-19 overall a season ago while going 3-11 on the road. The Beacons averaged 12.1 assists per game on 22.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up