Crooks leads No. 16 Iowa State against Valparaiso after 21-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (0-2) at Iowa State Cyclones (3-0)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Iowa State plays Valparaiso after Audi Crooks scored 21 points in Iowa State’s 99-34 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

Iowa State went 23-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cyclones averaged 76.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

Valparaiso went 12-19 overall a season ago while going 3-11 on the road. The Beacons averaged 12.1 assists per game on 22.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

