Crooks leads No. 14 Iowa State against Southern after 20-point game

Southern Jaguars (0-1) at Iowa State Cyclones (1-0)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Iowa State hosts Southern after Audi Crooks scored 20 points in Iowa State’s 85-36 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

Iowa State went 23-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cyclones averaged 19.3 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

Southern finished 8-11 on the road and 21-15 overall a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 10.9 steals, 2.9 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

