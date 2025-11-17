Crews leads Mizzou’s balanced attack in 91-73 win over Prairie View A&M

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Reserve Jacob Crews scored 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Missouri beat Prairie View A&M 91-73…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Reserve Jacob Crews scored 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Missouri beat Prairie View A&M 91-73 on Monday night.

Anthony Robinson II scored 13 points and Shawn Phillips Jr., Jovan Porter, and reserve Jayden Stone each scored 12 points for the Tigers (5-0).

Missouri made 52% (32 of 62) of its shots.

Tai’Reon Joseph scored 17 points, reserve Marcel Bryant and Cory Wells each scored 16 and Dontae Horne and Lance Williams 11 for the Panthers (2-3).

Joseph’s layup 40 seconds in marked the game’s first points and Prairie View’s only lead. The Tigers built a 22-12 lead by the first half’s midway point and extended it to 49-27 at halftime.

Phillips made 1 of 2 foul shots to give Missouri its first 30-point lead at 69-39 with 11:25 left. Missouri led by as many as 33 with 5:56 left until the Panthers outscored the Tigers 19-6 to end it.

The schools met for the third time and the first time in 17 seasons. Mizzou is 3-0 with a 118-66 win in 1991 and an 86-65 victory in 2008.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.