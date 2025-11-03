Creighton hosts South Dakota State for season opener

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Creighton Bluejays Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Creighton starts the season at…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Creighton Bluejays

Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton starts the season at home against South Dakota State.

Creighton went 26-7 overall with an 11-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bluejays averaged 6.6 steals, 2.5 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

South Dakota State went 11-2 on the road and 30-4 overall a season ago. The Jackrabbits gave up 62.4 points per game while committing 14.7 fouls last season.

