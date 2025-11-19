Creighton Bluejays welcome the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks on Wednesday

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-3) at Creighton Bluejays (2-1) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -25.5;…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-3) at Creighton Bluejays (2-1)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -25.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton squares off against North Dakota.

Creighton went 25-11 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Bluejays averaged 9.3 points off of turnovers, 9.0 second-chance points and 13.3 bench points last season.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-1 in road games. North Dakota scores 84.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

