Creighton Bluejays square off against the Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks (4-2) vs. Creighton Bluejays (3-3)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton faces Oregon at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bluejays have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Creighton is fifth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 35.0 rebounds. Blake Harper leads the Bluejays with 5.8 boards.

The Ducks have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Oregon has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Creighton scores 74.7 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 74.5 Oregon gives up. Oregon averages 75.0 points per game, 3.3 more than the 71.7 Creighton allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dix is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.3 points for the Bluejays. Isaac Traudt is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Jackson Shelstad is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Ducks. Nathan Bittle is averaging 16.3 points and 7.8 rebounds.

