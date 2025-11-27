Creighton Bluejays square off against the Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks (4-2) vs. Creighton Bluejays (3-3) Las Vegas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -1.5; over/under is…

Oregon Ducks (4-2) vs. Creighton Bluejays (3-3)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon and Creighton square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bluejays are 3-3 in non-conference play. Creighton is 0-3 against opponents over .500.

The Ducks are 4-2 in non-conference play. Oregon has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Creighton is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Oregon allows to opponents. Oregon averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Creighton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dix averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Blake Harper is shooting 45.5% and averaging 10.2 points.

Jackson Shelstad is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Ducks. Nathan Bittle is averaging 16.3 points and 7.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.