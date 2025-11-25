Creighton Bluejays face the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) vs. Creighton Bluejays (3-2) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -8.5; over/under…

Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) vs. Creighton Bluejays (3-2)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -8.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton squares off against No. 15 Iowa State in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bluejays have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Creighton is ninth in the Big East scoring 77.6 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Cyclones have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Iowa State averages 93.0 points and has outscored opponents by 26.8 points per game.

Creighton averages 77.6 points, 11.4 more per game than the 66.2 Iowa State allows. Iowa State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Creighton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Harper is scoring 12.2 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bluejays. Josh Dix is averaging 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 40.7%.

Tamin Lipsey is averaging 18.4 points, 5.2 assists and 3.2 steals for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 18.4 points.

