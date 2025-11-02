Creighton Bluejays begin season at home against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Creighton Bluejays Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Creighton starts the season at…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Creighton Bluejays

Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton starts the season at home against South Dakota State.

Creighton finished 11-1 at home a season ago while going 26-7 overall. The Bluejays allowed opponents to score 63.6 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

South Dakota State went 19-0 in Summit action and 11-2 on the road a season ago. The Jackrabbits allowed opponents to score 62.4 points per game and shot 39.3% from the field last season.

