Creighton Bluejays and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks square off in Las Vegas, Nevada

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-6) vs. Creighton Bluejays (1-4)

Las Vegas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona and Creighton square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bluejays are 1-4 in non-conference play. Creighton is ninth in the Big East with 14.6 assists per game led by Kiani Lockett averaging 4.5.

The Lumberjacks have a 0-6 record in non-conference play. Northern Arizona ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Madison Watts averaging 5.8.

Creighton averages 62.4 points per game, 19.4 fewer points than the 81.8 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 69.5 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 72.6 Creighton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Townsend averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Ava Zediker is shooting 38.7% and averaging 11.8 points.

Naomi White is scoring 24.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Audrey Taylor is averaging 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.