Creighton and North Dakota set for out-of-conference contest

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-3) at Creighton Bluejays (2-1) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Creighton takes on…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-3) at Creighton Bluejays (2-1)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton takes on North Dakota in out-of-conference play.

Creighton went 25-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bluejays averaged 75.5 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 9.3 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-1 on the road. North Dakota is sixth in the Summit League with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by George Natsvlishvili averaging 2.6.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.