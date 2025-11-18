Live Radio
Creighton and North Dakota set for out-of-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 18, 2025, 4:50 AM

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-3) at Creighton Bluejays (2-1)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton takes on North Dakota in out-of-conference play.

Creighton went 25-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bluejays averaged 75.5 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 9.3 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-1 on the road. North Dakota is sixth in the Summit League with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by George Natsvlishvili averaging 2.6.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

