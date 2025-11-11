Craig scores 21, Toledo beats Wright State 81-71

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Sean Craig had 21 points and nine rebounds in Toledo’s 81-71 win against Wright State on…

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Sean Craig had 21 points and nine rebounds in Toledo’s 81-71 win against Wright State on Tuesday night.

Sonny Wilson scored 17 points and added seven rebounds for the Rockets (1-2). Kyler Vanderjagt had 15 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Michael Imariagbe led the Raiders (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two blocks. Wright State also got 15 points and two steals from Michael Cooper. Dominic Pangonis also put up 13 points.

Craig scored eight points in the first half and Toledo went into the break trailing 39-34. Toledo pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a five-point deficit and gave them the lead at 44-39 with 16:53 left in the half. Wilson scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.