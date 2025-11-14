Craig leads Toledo against Detroit Mercy after 21-point outing

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-2) at Toledo Rockets (1-2) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Detroit Mercy…

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-2) at Toledo Rockets (1-2)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Detroit Mercy after Sean Craig scored 21 points in Toledo’s 81-71 victory over the Wright State Raiders.

Toledo went 18-15 overall a season ago while going 9-4 at home. The Rockets averaged 78.9 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Detroit Mercy finished 8-24 overall a season ago while going 2-15 on the road. The Titans averaged 67.1 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 10.9 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.