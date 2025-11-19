Craig and Blyden each score 18 in Toledo’s 92-75 victory over Youngstown State

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sean Craig and Leroy Blyden Jr. each had 18 points in Toledo’s 92-75 win over Youngstown…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sean Craig and Leroy Blyden Jr. each had 18 points in Toledo’s 92-75 win over Youngstown State on Wednesday.

Craig added 12 rebounds for the Rockets (3-2). Leroy Blyden Jr. shot 5 for 8 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five assists and four steals. Sonny Wilson shot 4 for 13, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Penguins (2-3) were led in scoring by Bryson Dawkins, who finished with 16 points. Cris Carroll added 14 points and Vladimer Salaridze finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

Toledo took the lead for good with 11:50 left in the first half. The score was 41-35 at halftime, with Austin Parks racking up seven points. Toledo pulled away with a 12-2 run for a 16-point lead. Craig led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.