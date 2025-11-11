Cox’s 26 lead Colgate past Drexel 90-83

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Cox had 26 points in Colgate’s 90-83 victory over Drexel on Tuesday. Cox had six…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Cox had 26 points in Colgate’s 90-83 victory over Drexel on Tuesday.

Cox had six rebounds, nine assists, and three steals for the Raiders (1-2). Sam Wright scored 22 points and added five rebounds. Andrew Alekseyenko shot 3 of 5 from the field and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Shane Blakeney led the way for the Dragons (1-2) with 24 points, four assists and two steals. Eli Beard added 24 points for Drexel. Victor Panov also had 14 points.

Colgate took the lead for good with 9:56 to go in the first half. The score was 49-30 at halftime, with Cox racking up 16 points. Colgate was outscored by Drexel in the second half by a 12-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Wright led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.