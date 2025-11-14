Counter leads Charleston (SC) against South Carolina State after 22-point showing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-3) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-3) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -14.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on South Carolina State after Jlynn Counter scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 94-77 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Charleston (SC) went 24-9 overall a season ago while going 13-2 at home. The Cougars averaged 77.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.8 last season.

South Carolina State finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 7-10 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 9.5 steals, 3.5 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

