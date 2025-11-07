Cotie McMahon scores 1,500th career point for No. 12 Lady Rebels in 84-45 win over Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 20 points and Christeen Iwuala added 15 for No. 12 Mississippi in an…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 20 points and Christeen Iwuala added 15 for No. 12 Mississippi in an 84-45 win over Alabama A&M on Friday night.

Ole Miss (2-0) took a 5-4 lead with 8:12 to go in the first quarter off a layup from McMahon, her 1,500th career point, and the Rebels led the rest of the way. Ole Miss ended the first quarter on a 14-0 run.

McMahon shot 7 for 11 from the field and 2 for 5 from 3-point range. Iwuala had seven rebounds and shot 7 for 10.

Moses Davenport led the Lady Bulldogs (1-1) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Alabama A&M committed 31 turnovers for 36 Mississippi points.

Ole Miss shot 45.2% from the field and 21 for 30 from the free throw line.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.